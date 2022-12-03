The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for November 2022

2022/12/03 | 14:06 - Source: Shafaq News



The ministry said in a statement • Crude oil exports totaled 99,867,000 bpd at 8,321,000 thousand dollars.



• The total revenues of crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 8,012,000 thousand dollars.



• revenues of Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 196,000,000 dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Saturday, the final statistics on oil exports for November.The ministry said in a statement • Crude oil exports totaled 99,867,000 bpd at 8,321,000 thousand dollars.• The total revenues of crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 8,012,000 thousand dollars.• revenues of Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 196,000,000 dollars.

Sponsored Links