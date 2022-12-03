Al-Sudani meets with officeholders and civil activists in Saladin

Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with Saladin's governor and senior officeholders in the governorate headquarters earlier today.



The prime minister's office said that the visit aims to gain first-hand knowledge about the situation in the governorate and establish teams that will keep tabs on incomplete projects.



Al-Sudani said that healthcare projects should be given precedence.



"It is unacceptable for a citizen to travel for medical care because the local hospitals are incomplete," he said.



"The government program deems combating all forms of poverty a priority.



It also focuses on improving the conditions of vulnerable groups," he added.



The prime minister, according to another statement, met with a group of civil activists and demonstration figures in Saladin and discussed with them the government services and unemployment in the governorate.



