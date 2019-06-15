Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces

2019/06/15 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
At least 35 combattants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine millitants and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.
At least 35 combattants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine millitants and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.