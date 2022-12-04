Kurdistan's PM receives Turkey's new Consul-General in the region

2022/12/04 | 21:34 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Turkey's new Consul-General in the region, Memet Mevlut Yakut, in Erbil on Sunday.

According to a readout he issued earlier today, Prime Minister Barzani congratulated him on his inauguration and wished him success in his mission.

"Consul General Yakut reaffirmed his country's readiness to develop relations with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors, particularly in trade and investment," he said.

