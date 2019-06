Middle East attack jolts oil-import dependent Asia

2019/06/15 | 16:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The blasts detonated far from the bustling megacities ofAsia, but the attack this week on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuzhits at the heart of the region’s oil import-dependent economies.While the violence only directly jolted two countries in theregion — one of the targeted ships was operated by a Tokyo-based company, anearby South Korean-operated vessel helped rescue sailors — it will unnervemajor economies throughout Asia.Officials, analysts and media commentators on Fridayhammered home the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for Asia, calling it acrucial lifeline, and there was deep interest in more details about thestill-sketchy attack and what the United States and Iran would do in theaftermath.In the end, whether Asia shrugs it off, as some analystspredict, or its economies shudder as a result, the attack highlights thewidespread worries over an extreme reliance on a single strip of water for theoil that fuels much of the region’s shared progress.Here is a look at how Asia is handling rising tensions in afaraway but economically crucial area, compiled by AP reporters from around theworld:WHY ASIA WORRIESThe oil, of course.Japan, South Korea and China don’t have enough of it; theMiddle East does, and much of it flows through the narrow Strait of Hormuz.This could make Asia vulnerable to supply disruptions from US-Irantensions or violence in the strait.The attack comes months after Iran threatened to shut downthe strait to retaliate against US economic sanctions, which tightened in Aprilwhen the Trump administration decided to end sanctions exemptions for the fivebiggest importers of Iranian oil, which included China and US allies SouthKorea and Japan.Japan is the world’s fourth-largest consumer of oil — afterthe United States, China and India — and relies on the Middle East for 80% ofits crude oil supply. The 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster led to a dramaticreduction in Japanese nuclear power generation and increased imports of naturalgas, crude oil, fuel oil and coal.In an effort to comply with Washington, Japan says it nolonger imports oil from Iran. Officials also say Japanese oil companies areabiding by the embargo because they don’t want to be sanctioned. But Japanstill gets oil from other Middle East nations using the Strait of Hormuz fortransport.South Korea, the world’s fifth largest importer of crudeoil, also depends on the Middle East for the vast majority of its supplies.Last month, South Korea halted its Iranian oil imports asits waivers from US sanctions on Tehran expired, and it has reportedly triedto increase oil imports from other countries such as Qatar and the UnitedStates.China, the world’s largest importer of Iranian oil,“understands its growth model is vulnerable to a lack of energy sovereignty,”according to market analyst Kyle Rodda of IG, an online trading provider, andhas been working over the last several years to diversify its suppliers. Thatincludes looking to Southeast Asia and, increasingly, some oil-producingnations in Africa.THE GEOGRAPHY AND THE POLITICSAsia and the Middle East are linked by a flow of oil, muchof it coming by sea and dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, which is the passagebetween the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.Iran threatened to close the strait in April. It alsoappears poised to break a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that USPresident Donald Trump withdrew from last year. The deal saw Tehran agree tolimit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of cripplingsanctions.For both Japan and South Korea, there is extreme politicalunease to go along with the economic worries stirred by the violence in thestrait.Both nations want to nurture their relationship withWashington, a major trading partner and military protector. But they also needto keep their economies humming, which requires an easing of tension betweenWashington and Tehran.Japan’s conservative prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was inTehran, looking to do just that, when the attack happened.His limitations in settling the simmering animosity,however, were highlighted by both the timing of the attack and a comment byIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who told Abe that he had nothingto say to Trump.In Japan, the world’s third largest economy, the tankerattack was front-page news.The Nikkei newspaper, Japan’s major business daily, saidthat if mines are planted in the Strait of Hormuz, “oil trade will be paralyzed.”The Tokyo Shimbun newspaper called the Strait of Hormuz Japan’s “lifeline.”Although the Japanese economy and industry minister has saidthere will be no immediate effect on stable energy supplies, the Tokyo Shimbunnoted “a possibility that Japanese people’s lives will be affected.”South Korea, worried about Middle East instability, hasworked to diversify its crude sources since the energy crises of the 1970s and1980s.THE FUTUREAnalysts said it’s highly unlikely that Iran would followthrough on its threat to close the strait. That’s because a closure could alsodisrupt Iran’s exports to China, which has been working with Russia to buildpipelines and other infrastructure that would transport oil and gas into China.For Japan, the attack in the Strait of Hormuz does notrepresent an imminent threat to Tokyo’s oil supply, said Paul Sheldon, chiefgeopolitical adviser at S&P Global Platts Analytics.“Our sense is that it’s not a crisis yet,” he said of thetensions.Seoul, meanwhile, will likely be able to withstand a modestjump in oil prices unless there’s a full-blown military confrontation, SeoSang-young, an analyst from Seoul-based Kiwoom Securities, said.“The rise in crude prices could hurt areas like theairlines, chemicals and shipping, but it could also actually benefit somebusinesses, such as energy companies (including refineries) that produce andexport fuel products like gasoline,” said Seo, pointing to the diversity ofSouth Korea’s industrial lineup. South Korea’s shipbuilding industry could alsobenefit as the rise in oil prices could further boost the growing demand forliquefied natural gas, or LNG, which means more orders for giant tankers thattransport such gas.