China, Russia reject calls for freeze on UN pullout from Sudan

2019/06/15 | 17:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- China and Russia on Friday rejected calls from European andAfrican countries to freeze the planned shutdown of a peacekeeping mission toSudan's Darfur region.Britain, France, Germany and the African countries on theSecurity Council told the group that the decision on closing the jointUN-African Union mission should be put on hold while Sudan is engulfed incrisis.The council is scheduled to vote on the mandate of themission, known as UNAMID, on June 27."The situation has evolved, the situation is not thesame in the center, and we cannot proceed as if nothing has happened,"said South Africa's Ambassador Jerry Matjila.Russia and China however said the drawdown must continue asplanned with a view to end operations in 2020."The Sudanese government has the capacity to maintainpeace and security in Darfur on its own," said China's Deputy AmbassadorWu Haitao.China, Sudan's major trading partner, has long supportedKhartoum's view that the conflict in Darfur was winding down and thatpeacekeepers were no longer needed.After a series of phased drawdowns, about 7,200 troops andpolice remain in Darfur from the 16,000 deployed at the height of the conflict.More than 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 milliondisplaced in the violence, according to the United Nations.Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the councilwas right to pull out peacekeepers and warned against any "outsidelecturing" to Khartoum.Sudan has been led by a military council since generalsousted Omar al-Bashir on April 11 after months of nationwide protests againsthis three-decade rule.Protesters remained encamped outside the militaryheadquarters in Khartoum for weeks afterwards demanding civilian rule, until aJune 3 crackdown that left scores dead.Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said theinstability has an impact on Darfur and that peacekeepers should remain.UN human rights official Andrew Gilmour said there have beenincreased reports of killings, abduction and sexual violence in Darfur inrecent months.Over the past two months, 47 people have been killed inDarfur, he said.Sudan's military rulers have issued a decree ordering UNAMIDto hand over all of its camps in Darfur to the Rapid Support Forces, which ledthe crackdown on protesters.But UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said plans toturn over the camps to Sudanese forces as part of the drawdown have beensuspended.