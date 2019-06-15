عربي | كوردى


China, Russia reject calls for freeze on UN pullout from Sudan

China, Russia reject calls for freeze on UN pullout from Sudan
2019/06/15 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- China and Russia on Friday rejected calls from European and

African countries to freeze the planned shutdown of a peacekeeping mission to

Sudan's Darfur region.Britain, France, Germany and the African countries on the

Security Council told the group that the decision on closing the joint

UN-African Union mission should be put on hold while Sudan is engulfed in

crisis.The council is scheduled to vote on the mandate of the

mission, known as UNAMID, on June 27."The situation has evolved, the situation is not the

same in the center, and we cannot proceed as if nothing has happened,"

said South Africa's Ambassador Jerry Matjila.Russia and China however said the drawdown must continue as

planned with a view to end operations in 2020."The Sudanese government has the capacity to maintain

peace and security in Darfur on its own," said China's Deputy Ambassador

Wu Haitao.China, Sudan's major trading partner, has long supported

Khartoum's view that the conflict in Darfur was winding down and that

peacekeepers were no longer needed.After a series of phased drawdowns, about 7,200 troops and

police remain in Darfur from the 16,000 deployed at the height of the conflict.More than 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million

displaced in the violence, according to the United Nations.Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the council

was right to pull out peacekeepers and warned against any "outside

lecturing" to Khartoum.Sudan has been led by a military council since generals

ousted Omar al-Bashir on April 11 after months of nationwide protests against

his three-decade rule.Protesters remained encamped outside the military

headquarters in Khartoum for weeks afterwards demanding civilian rule, until a

June 3 crackdown that left scores dead.Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said the

instability has an impact on Darfur and that peacekeepers should remain.UN human rights official Andrew Gilmour said there have been

increased reports of killings, abduction and sexual violence in Darfur in

recent months.Over the past two months, 47 people have been killed in

Darfur, he said.Sudan's military rulers have issued a decree ordering UNAMID

to hand over all of its camps in Darfur to the Rapid Support Forces, which led

the crackdown on protesters.But UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said plans to

turn over the camps to Sudanese forces as part of the drawdown have been

suspended.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW