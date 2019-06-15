Home › kurdistan 24 › Musicians in Turkey want to preserve the Kurdish language through rap genre

Musicians in Turkey want to preserve the Kurdish language through rap genre

2019/06/15 | 18:00



Rappers Xam, Runyartin, Reqso, Kurdo, Adar, and Slogan performed their rhymes in Kurdish in front of a sold-out crowd at an event on Friday night in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.



Kurdistan 24 spoke to the rappers after the concert who said the organizing of such events would help raise the awareness of the Kurdish language and push forward the Kurdish rap genre in the Kurdistan of Turkey among Kurds and non-Kurds alike.



One of the rappers, Reqso, noted that the Kurdish language is already a prominent one around the world, but he and his colleagues want to ensure it remains that way.



“The Kurdish language is a prominent language. All Kurds have a responsibility to ensure this language is preserved and spread across the globe,” he told Kurdistan 24.



Reqso also said they want to expand the genre of rap among the many other different styles of Kurdish music.



Another one of the artists, Xam, believes Kurdish rap is on the rise not only among the younger generation of Kurds but the older generation as well.



