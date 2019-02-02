Iraqi politician Ammar al-Hakim promises jobs for Kurdish Faili minority

2019/02/02 | 10:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ammar al-Hakim, the Head of Iraqi Reconstruction and Reform Alliance, 2018. Photo: Thebaghdadpost.com
BAGHDAD,— The Head of the Reconstruction and Reform Alliance Ammar al-Hakim stressed that Faili (Feyli) Kurds have been subjected to great injustice and their rights have to be protected and preserved.
Receiving a delegation of Faili Kurds in Baghdad on Wednesday, Hakim stressed that job opportunities must be created for members of the minority, according to a statement from Hakim’s office.
“Job opportunities must be created for the Faili youth and have their potential utilized,” Hakim said. “What helps a project like this is the relative stability Iraq is seeing.”
Hakim added that “Faili Kurds were subjected to serious oppression and it is now time for the children of this dignified community to come up with a project that will unite everyone and demand our rights logically and realistically and end just mentioning the suffering without any actual work.”
Faili Kurds are Shiites who have mainly live in southern Baghdad and in some of the disputed areas on the southern areas in the Kurdistan Region. There is also a large population in Iran.
In the parliamentary election last year, Faili Kurds were for first time been granted a minority seat, assigned in Wasit province. Faili Kurds do not live predominantly in Wasit, however. Faili Kurds were angry about the decision to assign their minority seat to the province because they felt as though they were being expelled from Baghdad.
In Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, they historically have been wealthy leaders in the business community and strong supporters of Kurdish independence movements. That, along with their Shiite faith, made them the target of persecution by the regime of Saddam Hussein which is now labeled as genocide by an Iraqi high court.
Thousands were killed and as many as 1.4 million were stripped of their citizenship and deported to Iran between the 1960s and 1980. After the overthrow of Hussein’s regime, less than 15,000 have returned. Today many Faili Kurds still do not have citizenship documents. They feel dismissed by both Erbil and Baghdad.
The historical home of Faili Kurds is disputed territories between Iraq and Kurdistan Region such as Khanaqin and Mandali along the border with Iran.
