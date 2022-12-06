Kyiv Governor: Half of the region to remain without electricity

2022/12/06 | 10:50 - Source: Shafaq News



Last Monday, Moscow intensively stroke the region, which plunged parts of Ukraine into darkness.



According to Reuters, DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy provider, had to disconnect a facility from the power grid due to damage from Monday's attacks and said the facility had been a target 17 times in the past two months.



Damage was reported in other regions, including in the south and southeast, where some of the fiercest fightings between Ukrainian and Russian forces have occurred, prompting warnings of fresh emergency blackouts.



