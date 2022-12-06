CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Tuesday

2022/12/06 | 16:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $120 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $120,883,780.The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 198 exchange companies cashed out $30,300,000.
The remaining $90,583,780 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 14 banks meeting those requests.
