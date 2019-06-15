Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
INA
›
Halbousi: The agenda of the upcoming sessions will include voting on the completion of the ministerial cabin and the termination of the work by proxy and special grades
Halbousi: The agenda of the upcoming sessions will include voting on the completion of the ministerial cabin and the termination of the work by proxy and special grades
2019/06/15 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)-
All Text here: INA ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
UAE: Evidence shows tanker attacks ‘state-sponsored’
Five-match unbeaten run moves Kurdish club Dalkurd to fifth in Swedish league
Water resources receive the task of maintaining the foundations of the Mosul dam from the Italian company Trevi
Turkey responds to Iraqi cleric Sadr's calls for end to Turkish campaign against PKK in Iraq
US grants Iraq 120-day extension to import Iranian energy
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs