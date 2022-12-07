Plasschaert arrives in Najaf to meet Ali al-Sistani


2022/12/07 | 10:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, has arrived in Najaf to meet Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

It is worth noting that this is not Plasschaert's first visit to Najaf.

UNAMI chief visited the governorate several times before to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, Ayatollah al-Sistani, and other Iraqi officials.

