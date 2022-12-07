Plasschaert arrives in Najaf to meet Ali al-Sistani

2022/12/07 | 10:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, has arrived in Najaf to meet Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
It is worth noting that this is not Plasschaert's first visit to Najaf.
UNAMI chief visited the governorate several times before to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, Ayatollah al-Sistani, and other Iraqi officials.
It is worth noting that this is not Plasschaert's first visit to Najaf.
UNAMI chief visited the governorate several times before to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, Ayatollah al-Sistani, and other Iraqi officials.