Prodly Accelerates Kaptio Travel Deployments for Rocky Mountaineer

2022/12/07 | 11:00 - Source: Iraq News

Rocky Mountaineer Accelerates Kaptio Travel Deployments with Prodly

We tried several other solutions for sandbox seeding and configuration data deployments, but they didn’t deliver on their promise and caused mounting technical debt.”

— Tom Giannelli, Director of Platform Delivery at Rocky Mountaineer

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform in Salesforce, is proud to announce that Rocky Mountaineer has selected Prodly DevOps to enhance business agility.Rocky Mountaineer, the leading luxury scenic train travel operator in North America, quotes, sells, and manages multi-day rail journey bookings on the Kaptio Travel Platform, which is built on Salesforce.



The business was looking for an automation solution to accelerate both sandbox seeding and the deployment of changes to intricate data about products, suppliers, and services in its CRM.



Without automation, these tasks required a significant amount of time and attention to detail.Rocky Mountaineer selected Prodly DevOps as its new change management solution due to Prodly’s proven ability to handle even the most complex configuration data deployments in Salesforce.“We tried several other solutions for sandbox seeding and configuration data deployments, but they didn’t deliver on their promise and caused mounting technical debt,” said Tom Giannelli, Director of Platform Delivery at Rocky Mountaineer.



“By implementing Prodly DevOps, we’ve been able to eliminate two costly tools while gaining a comprehensive, scalable solution that will keep up with our expanding business.”“Prodly DevOps enables customers to realize faster time to value of their Salesforce applications with our ever-expanding library of prebuilt automations,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly.



“Thanks to the power and flexibility of our platform, we were able to quickly add support for Kaptio Travel, which is a brand-new, highly complex application.



As such, we’re helping Rocky Mountaineer increase business agility and cut IT expenses at the same time.”The state-of-the-art automation provided by Prodly DevOps helps companies like Rocky Mountaineer accelerate their growth without having to add headcount or reallocate resources to create a custom application in house.



In addition to the fast and effortless deployment of complex configuration data, businesses that implement Prodly DevOps benefit from the transparent audit trail, ease of use, cost savings, and long-term ROI.About ProdlyProdly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers.



By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT.



The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance.



Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake.



The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations.



For more information, visit prodly.co.

Hayley CoxonProdly+1 303-720-6046email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

December 06, 2022, 15:15 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release