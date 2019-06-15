UAE: Evidence shows tanker attacks ‘state-sponsored’

2019/06/15 | 19:25
The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat says evidence his
country possesses indicates that recent attacks against oil tankers inside UAE
waters were “state-sponsored.”Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan didn’t
name the state, but said his country wants to work with other nations to
prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region.On Friday, the US military released video footage it said
suggested that Iran wanted to hide evidence that it was behind the attacks.
Iran has denied involvement.Al Nahyan said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos
Christodoulides on Saturday that the UAE presented this evidence to the UN
Security Council in a “very technical, open and transparent” manner.He said the UAE’s conclusion is that these were
“state-sponsored attacks.”
