Germany pledges to sustain its support for displaced persons, refugees in Kurdistan

2022/12/07 | 17:24 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting touched upon the refugees' conditions, the Sinjar agreement, and the German humanitarian support for the camps sheltering refugees and internally displaced persons. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani received the director of the Middle East and North Africa at the German foreign office, Tobias Tunkil, and his accompanying delegation in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest Germany's ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan region, the Baghdad-Erbil disputes, and their relation with neighboring countries.President Barzani expressed gratitude for Germany's military and humanitarian support for the Kurdistan region in the war against terrorism and briefed the German diplomat about his recent visit to Baghdad.Tunkil discussed with Barzani the purpose of his visit to the Kurdistan region and reiterated his country's commitment to propping up Baghdad and Erbil and addressing their differences.The meeting touched upon the refugees' conditions, the Sinjar agreement, and the German humanitarian support for the camps sheltering refugees and internally displaced persons.

