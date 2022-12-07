Three demonstrators were killed in demonstrations in Dhi Qar

2022/12/07 | 20:20 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ At least three demonstrators were killed and 20 injured in clashes with the Iraqi army in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city, on Wednesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a group of demonstrators organized a vigil Tuesday to protest the government's failure to allocate land plots to the victims of the October 2019 demonstrations.The event unfolded into confrontations with the law enforcement authorities, leading to injuries and deaths among the demonstrators.

Sponsored Links