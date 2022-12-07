Brand-new Podcast Cultivates Communities and Illuminates Positivity

2022/12/07 | 22:06 - Source: Iraq News

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" Maya Angelou

"The Furlows say they want to highlight what is good and right in the world as a method to bring healing and wholeness to the universe"

By spreading positive news, communities have been cultivated, and voices have been amplified.”

— Better Tomorrow Today Podcast Host

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Building a Better Tomorrow Today" is an enjoyable and enlightening podcast show that shares groundbreaking concepts with its listeners and viewers.



The guest speakers invited to the podcast are the best professionals in their specific fields.



They empower their listeners and viewers with information and facts from the most recent research and developments available in our society today.



The topics range from optimum health habits and nutrition to topics involving financial stability and everything in between.The world is an enormous melting pot of diverse people and diverse concepts.



"Building a Better Tomorrow Today" embraces what is good about the world and magnifies those things and people that make it a better place.



The hosts of the podcast are the mother and daughter authors of the children's book series, "The Sandbox," and owners of the publishing company, "Diverse Dimensions," Carolyn and Amelia Furlow, along with Albert Furlow.The Furlows say they want to highlight what is good and right in the world as a method to bring healing and wholeness to the universe.Furthermore, if you want to hear stories and receive information that will lift you up, subscribe to our Youtube channel today:@buildingabettertomorrowtoday

Cecelia RobertsDiverse Dimensionsemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

December 07, 2022, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: XSZUM0NSlEY