The Ministerial Council for National Security decides to secure the Iraqi border strip with Turkey and Iran

2022/12/07 | 23:42 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security.The Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief, Maj.



Gen.



Yahya Rasool said they discussed the security situation in the country and reviewed the performance of the "armed forces in carrying out their tasks in maintaining security and stability and tracking down the remnants of the terrorist gangs.""The Ministerial Council for National Security discussed the demonstrations in the city of Nasiriyah and decided to send a high-level security committee to Dhi Qar Governorate to investigate the events that caused casualties and injuries among the demonstrators and the security service members," Rasool said.The Council stressed the need to preserve peaceful demonstrators' lives and "prevent any party from intervening by politicizing the demonstrations or exploiting them for personal gains."The Council made the following decisions:1- Resolving the issue of security checks in a way that preserves the dignity of the citizen, as well as in a way that meets the requirements of security intelligence work.2- The Council agreed to initiate a plan to transfer security responsibility from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Interior by handing over the security issue to the Ministry of Interior in the governorates of Al-Muthanna, Diwaniyah, and Wasit as a first stage, after that the measure will be evaluated.3- Securing the zero line of the Iraqi border strip with Turkey and Iran and providing all means of logistical support to ensure the completion of this mission.



