Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off

2019/06/15 | 20:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia called for swift action to secure Gulf energysupplies, after the United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers ina vital oil shipping route that have raised fears of broader confrontation inthe region.Thursday’s tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman exacerbatedthe antagonistic fallout from similar blasts in May that crippled four vessels.Washington, already embroiled in a standoff with Iran over its nuclear program,has blamed Tehran.Iran has denied any role in the strikes on the tankers southof the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for oil from Saudi Arabia, theworld’s biggest crude exporter, and other Gulf producers.Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said “there must be arapid and decisive response to the threat” to energy supplies, market stabilityand consumer confidence after the attacks in the Gulf area, the Saudi EnergyMinistry reported on Twitter.The US military released a video on Thursday, saying itshowed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were behind the explosions that damaged theNorwegian-owned Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous.“Iran did do it and you know they did it because you saw theboat,” US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday.The United States has tightened sanctions on Iran since Washingtonwithdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and global powers last year.Washington’s stated aim is to drive Iranian oil exports, the mainstay of itseconomy, to zero.Tehran has said that if its oil exports were halted, itcould block the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel of water separating Iran andOman through which a fifth of the oil consumed globally passes.ENERGY SECURITYOil prices have climbed 3.4% since Thursday’s attacks. Shipinsurers said insurance costs for ships sailing through the Middle East havejumped by at least 10%.“The kingdom is committed to ensuring stability of globaloil markets,” the Saudi energy minister said in Japan at a meeting of energyministers from the G20 group of nations.Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said ministersagreed on the need to “work together to deal with the recent incidents from(an) energy security point of view.”Trump, who pulled the United States out of the nuclear dealunder which world powers agreed to ease international sanctions on Iran inreturn for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear work, said any move to close the Strait ofHormuz would not last long.He also said he was open to holding talks with Iran,although Tehran said it had no plans to negotiate with the United States unlessit reversed a decision on the nuclear deal.Tehran and Washington have both said they have no interestin a war. But this has done little to assuage concerns that the arch foes couldstumble into conflict.A US official told Reuters a surface-to-air missile wasfired from Iranian territory on Thursday morning at a US drone that was nearFront Altair following the attack on the tanker. The missile did not hit thedrone, the official said.US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the United Stateswas “planning various contingencies” when asked if more military forces wouldbe sent to the area, but added that the focus was on building an internationalconsensus.“We also need to broaden our support for this internationalsituation,” he told reporters.RESTRAINTAs well as blaming Iran for the tanker attacks, Washingtonhas also said Tehran was behind May 14 drone strikes on two Saudi oil-pumpingstations. Tehran has denied all those charges.Britain has backed the United States in blaming Iran for thetanker attacks, saying no other state or non-state actor could have beenresponsible.But others have urged caution. Germany said the video wasnot enough to prove Iran’s role, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrescalled for an independent investigation to determine responsibility.China and the European Union called for restraint.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani renewed Iran’s threat tocontinue scaling back compliance with the nuclear deal unless other signatoriesto the pact show “positive signals”.He did not specify what Iran wanted in his comments to ameeting of Asian leaders in Tajikistan.France and other European signatories to the nuclear deal,have said they wanted to save the accord, but many of their companies havecanceled deals with Tehran, under pressure from the United States.