Passengers subdue chaotic man on board Turkish Airlines jet

2019/06/15 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Passengers on a Turkish Airlines jetliner flying to Sudan

had to subdue a man who started screaming a few minutes after takeoff and began

smashing at an oxygen mask box and then a cabin window, before pushing flight

attendants aside and rushing toward the cockpit.Associated Press photographer Hussein Malla was on the

flight Friday and says several passengers stopped the man in the Boeing

737-900′s business class section. Flight attendants calmed the man down after

about 15 minutes and he was taken back to a seat as the plane continued toward

Khartoum. Flight attendants said the man was complaining about not being able

to breathe.After about 2.5 hours, the pilots announced the plane was

returning to Istanbul. A few minutes later, the man suddenly stood up and

headed toward the front of the plane, where others grabbed him and tried to

shackle him with plastic restraints provided by flight attendants but he

resisted.Passengers were yelling in fear and children were crying.The plane landed back in Istanbul about three hours after it

took off and police escorted the man off. As he departed, he shook hands with

some passengers and kissed children.The airline and police did not immediately respond to AP

requests for comment.There was no immediate word on where the man was taken. His

identity was not released, although he appeared to be Sudanese.



