Bejing-Riyadh ties: more than 30 new deals have been signed during Xi’s visit

2022/12/08 | 10:52 - Source: Shafaq News



The Middle East was also the primary beneficiary of belt and road investment in the first half of 2022.According to Saudi media, China and Saudi Arabia signed 34 energy and investment deals during the current visit.Chinese and Saudi Arabian companies signed dozens of agreements covering green energy, informational technology, infrastructure, and medical industries. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Chinese President Xinhua Jinping arrived on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.The visit came at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.In a statement, Xinhua extended warm greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Chinese government and people.Xi said, since the establishment of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, “King Salman and I have worked together to steer bilateral relations on a path of significant progress, which has benefited their people and contributed to regional peace stability, prosperity, and development.”The Chinese president also said the visit would witness an in-depth exchange of views with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern and jointly chart the course for China-Saudi Arabia relations.“China will take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.We will continue to give each other understanding and support, and jointly advocate independence and oppose external interference,” Xinhua.China has been Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner since 2013, while Riyadh has been Beijing’s biggest oil provider for years.In the first three quarters of 2022, imports from Saudi accounted for 17.8 percent of China’s total oil imports.The Middle East was also the primary beneficiary of belt and road investment in the first half of 2022.According to Saudi media, China and Saudi Arabia signed 34 energy and investment deals during the current visit.Chinese and Saudi Arabian companies signed dozens of agreements covering green energy, informational technology, infrastructure, and medical industries.

