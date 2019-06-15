Home › Baghdad Post › G20 energy ministers to collaborate to keep market stability

G20 energy ministers to collaborate to keep market stability

2019/06/15 | 20:35



Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies have



shared concerns over attacks on tankers in the Gulf and will collaborate to



maintain stability in the oil market, Japan’s Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko



said on Saturday.Two tankers, one operated by a Japanese shipping company,



were attacked on Thursday. The United States blamed Iran for the attacks,



raising concerns about a confrontation and driving up oil prices.“The most important thing was that we have shared an



understanding among energy ministers that we need to work together to deal with



the recent incidents from energy security point of view,” Seko told reporters



at a meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers being held this weekend in



Karuizawa.“Same thing happened at our bilateral meetings,” he said,



referring to talks with officials from several countries including Saudi Arabia



and the United States.Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Seko in their



bilateral meeting that it took recent events, including a May 12 attack on four



tankers off the United Arab Emirates, “very seriously.”The recent attacks were more harmful than physical damage to



the ships as they affected global confidence in energy supply security, he



said. “The Kingdom is committed to ensuring stability of global oil markets,”



he added.Dan Brouillette, US deputy secretary of energy, also



condemned the attacks.“We stand firmly with Japanese and everyone else,” he told a



news conference on the sideline of the G20 ministerial meeting.A G20 summit is to be held in Osaka on June 28-29.



