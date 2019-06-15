عربي | كوردى


Turkey slams southern EU nations on drilling bid off Cyprus
2019/06/15 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey on Saturday criticized southern European Union

nations for urging the EU to consider action against Turkey over its bid to

drill for gas in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a

declaration issued by the leaders of France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and

Malta shows the EU cannot be a “neutral and trusted actor” to resolve the

dispute over divided Cyprus.The ministry statement called on EU states to acknowledge

Turkish Cypriots’ equal rights over the island’s resources. It added that Turkey,

which has sent a drill ship to Cyprus’ western coast, is determined to protect

those rights.Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a

coup by supporters of union with Greece.Cyprus’ government hasn’t said so publicly but it has issued

international arrest warrants against the ship’s crew and foreign company

officials assisting in the drilling.Speaking after talks with his Emirati counterpart, Cypriot

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Turkey’s actions were part of its

“concerted strategy to exert control in the eastern Mediterranean” over energy

issues. He accused the country of putting regional peace and stability at great

risk.Christodoulides said Cyprus expects Turkey to end its

“gunboat diplomacy” in order to pave the way for a resumption of stalled talks

aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island nation.



