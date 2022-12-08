Disability Justice Center Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow In New York

2022/12/08 | 18:14 - Source: Iraq News

ALBANY, NY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York State Technology-Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities (TRAID) Program is expanding in a small way.



This library has tools, devices, and assistive technology services for people with physical or neurological impairments.The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste.



Like all the numerous devices and services available from TRAID, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.The Justice Center is committed to supporting and protecting the health, safety, and dignity of all people with special needs and disabilities through advocacy of their civil rights, prevention of mistreatment, and investigation of all allegations of abuse and neglect so that appropriate actions are taken.The TRAID Program provides access to assistive technology to any New Yorker with a disability through Regional TRAID Centers.



Regional TRAID Centers provide device loans and hands-on training to people with disabilities.



To access equipment, locate the Regional TRAID Center overseeing your county.TRAID now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs.



This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices.



An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.According to CDC.gov 3 percent of New York adults have a self-care disability, 11 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability.



Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.The Justice Center administers TRAID through grants from the US Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living (ACL), the NYS Department of Health and ACCES-VR.



A variety of devices are loaned out for use in different settings such as at home, school, or work.The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.About Toothbrush PillowThe device is currently being used by the aging population, individuals with Parkinson’s, Down Syndrome, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees.



Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care.



The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors.



Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently.



The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985

