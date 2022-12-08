Parliamentary delegation arrives in Dhi Qar to investigate Tuesday's violence against demonstrators

A spokesperson to the local government, Hasan Hamad, said that the committee rapporteur, Khalid Obaidi, arrived in Nasiriyah along with a group of his colleagues to collect first-hand information about the unfortunate events.



Yesterday, Iraq's Minister of Interior, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, dismissed the head of the governorate's police department in the aftermath of clashes between the demonstrators and law enforcement earlier this week.



