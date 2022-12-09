Rashid: Yazidis were subjected to "crimes against humanity"

2022/12/09 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News



The President said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Honoring the Yazidi Genocide Victims, "We recall with pain what the Yazidis were subjected to as a result of ISIS terrorism, the mass graves, the Anfal and the chemical bombardment in Halabja at the hands of the dictatorship, which are crimes against humanity." He added, "We affirm the need for unity of ranks and the consolidation of democracy to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and provide justice for the victims." He added, "We stress the necessity of uniting ranks and strengthening democracy to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and to provide justice to the victims." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Abdullatif Rashid, described what the Yazidis were subjected to by ISIS as crimes against humanity.The President said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Honoring the Yazidi Genocide Victims, "We recall with pain what the Yazidis were subjected to as a result of ISIS terrorism, the mass graves, the Anfal and the chemical bombardment in Halabja at the hands of the dictatorship, which are crimes against humanity." He added, "We affirm the need for unity of ranks and the consolidation of democracy to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and provide justice for the victims." He added, "We stress the necessity of uniting ranks and strengthening democracy to prevent the recurrence of tragedies and to provide justice to the victims."

Sponsored Links