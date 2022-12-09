President Barzani receives Hungarian President in Erbil

2022/12/09 | 23:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani received on Friday the Hungarian President, Katalin Novak in Erbil.
President Novak is on an official trip to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region where she will visit Hungarian troops stationed in the country as part of the International Coalition against ISIS.
President Novak is on an official trip to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region where she will visit Hungarian troops stationed in the country as part of the International Coalition against ISIS.