Iraqi Cabinet authorises more Fertiliser Purchases

2022/12/10 | 05:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government has authorized the Minister of Agriculture to purchase 60,000 tons of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilizer, at a price not exceeding 1,550,000 dinars per ton, an additional quantity previously contracted at 90,000 tons, from the Ministry of Industry.It describes this as being an exception to the stipulated contracting methods.[…]

