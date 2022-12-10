CJTF-OIR 's commander: Taking back Mosul from ISIS was the beginning of a prosperous future for Iraq

2022/12/10 | 20:18 - Source: Shafaq News



Gen.



Matthew W.



McFarlane congratulated Iraq on the fifth anniversary of liberation and victory over ISIS.



"During their fight against ISIS, Iraqi Security Forces demonstrated courage, heroism, and sacrifice to defend their country.



The battle for Mosul, the capital of the so-called caliphate, was significant and terrifying.



Women, children, and the elderly were not spared from the brutality of ISIS, an enemy that does not possess an iota of mercy or humanity." The US commander said in a statement.



"With the support of the Global Coalition, the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Security Forces mounted an operation to liberate and take back Mosul.



This battle brought together all Iraqis to eliminate ISIS militarily and territorially.



This was a great victory and the beginning of a prosperous future for Iraq." He added.



"What remains today is the return of all displaced people to their homes and the prevention of the spread of ISIS's radical extremist and terrorist ideologies." "On behalf of the members of CJTF-OIR, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Iraq on the occasion of their liberation from ISIS control, and we recognize and remember the sacrifice of the Iraqi Security Force and all those who fought for a better future for Iraq," McFarlane concluded.



At its height, ISIS held about a third of Syria and 40 percent of Iraq.



By December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its two most significant properties, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, and the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, its nominal capital.



Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), Maj.Gen.Matthew W.McFarlane congratulated Iraq on the fifth anniversary of liberation and victory over ISIS."During their fight against ISIS, Iraqi Security Forces demonstrated courage, heroism, and sacrifice to defend their country.The battle for Mosul, the capital of the so-called caliphate, was significant and terrifying.Women, children, and the elderly were not spared from the brutality of ISIS, an enemy that does not possess an iota of mercy or humanity." The US commander said in a statement."With the support of the Global Coalition, the Iraqi government and the Iraqi Security Forces mounted an operation to liberate and take back Mosul.This battle brought together all Iraqis to eliminate ISIS militarily and territorially.This was a great victory and the beginning of a prosperous future for Iraq." He added."What remains today is the return of all displaced people to their homes and the prevention of the spread of ISIS's radical extremist and terrorist ideologies." "On behalf of the members of CJTF-OIR, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Iraq on the occasion of their liberation from ISIS control, and we recognize and remember the sacrifice of the Iraqi Security Force and all those who fought for a better future for Iraq," McFarlane concluded.At its height, ISIS held about a third of Syria and 40 percent of Iraq.By December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its two most significant properties, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, and the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, its nominal capital.Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Sponsored Links