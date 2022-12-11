Al-Sudani: +300bn recovered from the theft of the century


2022/12/11 | 10:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, announced that a total of more than 300 billion Iraqi Dinars have been recovered from the infamous tax fraud dubbed "the theft of the century".

Al-Sudani's office said in a statement that 134,450,600 Dinars were recovered and deposited in the open account of al-Rafidain's bank.

According to the statement, 317,535,536,525 Dinars have been recovered until today, noting that investigations and search operations to arrest the perpetrators are still ongoing.

