Is Iraq Ready for Expulsion of All American Forces?

2019/06/16 | 09:05 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By: Kayhan Int’l Staff WriterHas the countdown begun for the exit of CENTCOM terrorists from Iraq?It seems so, especially after Friday’s landing of three mortar shells at the Balad airbase, where some American terrorists are stationed as trainers.No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions in the middle of night that rocked the area and set off emergency alarms, and it might be the work of some mischief-mongers on the payroll of Americans to provide a pretext to their masters to pressure the government of Iraq.Nevertheless, the message is loud and clear to Washington that it is in its own interests to withdraw its military forces from Iraq.Wonder what kind of aerial training the CENTCOM terrorists are imparting to Iraq’s air force personnel when it is an open secret that the US air force sorely lacks any special ability even while using the supposedly sophisticated aircraft, which are only meant to intimidate, terrorize and bomb nations not having proper air defences. We remember that in Iraq itself while trying to topple the already tottering Ba’th minority regime in 2003, US aircraft were unable to precisely target the dictator Saddam or his senior military and civilian officials. All the ‘mighty’ US aircraft could do was to pound defenceless civilians left at the mercy of the invaders by the Ba’thist army which was devoid of any faith in Islam, and had neither ideological nor patriotic motivations to defend the nation.In Afghanistan, the supposedly sophisticated and electronic-guided US aircraft, both manned and unmanned, are adept at turning marriage parties into funeral ceremonies, while the burial of any single deceased person they bomb, they turn into a mass funerary. As for the countries in the region, whose pilots are trained by the Americans and whose air force is equipped with state-of-the-art bombers, jet fighters, and what not, their performance in extremely poor, whether in dogfights or in sorties against defence installations and troop concentrations on the ground.A glaring example in this regard is the US-built Saudi air force, which along with the UAE air force, has over the past four-and-a-quarter years of "unrelenting bombing” killed at least 60,000 men, women, and children in Yemen so far, and destroyed that country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, mosques, libraries, markets, residential areas, power plants, waterworks, and factories, but failed to put out of action the military bases, defence centres, training camps and weapons arsenals of the resilient Yemeni nation, let alone win the war.At the same time, the Saudis and the Emiratis, with all their American supplied Patriot defence system and the much mooted THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence), have been utterly helpless in stopping missiles and drones of the Yemeni defenders from zooming on to the military and industrial installations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The result has been a loss of over a hundred billion dollars for Saudi Arabia alone, in addition to the billions of dollars the minority Wahhabi cultist regime of Riyadh spends on training of its personnel by the Americans.So what purpose do the CENTCOM terrorists, who have a proven record of dropping crates of arms to fellow Daesh terrorists, while pretending to bomb them, serve in prolonging their unwanted stay in Iraq on the pretext of training the Iraqi forces? Everyone knows how the American-trained Iraqi army retreated in the face of the Daesh onslaughts during the years 2014-2015, and if not for the iron resolve and fighting prowess of the ideologically-motivated Popular Mobilization Units (PMU or Hashd ash-Sha’bi) – formed on the fatwa of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani and trained and equipped by the Islamic Republic of Iran – the country would have been lost to the Takfiris.Fortunately, the committed government officials of the brotherly nation of Iraq know these facts and regard Iran as "A friend in need is a friend indeed”. They are well aware that the CENTCOM terrorists have no other intention in staying in Iraq, other than causing mischief or hatching plots to replace the elected government of the long suppressed majority by some stooge, so as to turn Iraq into a client state of Washington, which would then freely plunder this oil-rich nation and brutally crush the aspirations of independence of the Muslim people.The PMU, however, stands as a firm obstacle against the devilish designs of the US, and will never allow the American terrorists to meddle in the affairs of Iraq.In view of these undeniable facts, the sooner the parliament in Baghdad debates and passes the bill for expulsion of all American military personnel, the better for the stability and security of Iraq, and the peace of mind of its heroic people, who are determined to thwart any bid by terrorists of all hue and colour, including the Trojan horse of the Persian Gulf, from disturbing the order of the country. Remember Iraq has a date with destiny, since its city of Kufa is destined to be the seat of the global government of the Saviour of mankind, Imam Mahdi (AS) – the 12th and Last Infallible Heir of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) – when by the Will of God Almighty he reappears at the holy Ka’ba in Mecca to cleanse Planet Earth of all vestiges of oppression and corruption, with Prophet Jesus (AS) coming with him to serve as his lieutenant and inviting all conscientious Christians to Islam.