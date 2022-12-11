KDP and PUK to start serious dialogue

2022/12/11 | 12:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Mohammed said in a press statement in Erbil today that solving the problems cannot be done through media, but through sitting at the dialogue table.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Spokesman for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Mahmoud Mohammed, revealed on Sunday that his party and the Patriotic Union Of Kurdistan (PUK) are preparing to hold serious talks to solve the pending differences between them.

