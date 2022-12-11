Al-Sudani: we aim to transform welfare recipients into active members of the labor market

2022/12/11 | 19:40 - Source: Shafaq News



The prime minister said that government prioritizes the citizens' social and economic needs and seeks to transform low-income groups from welfare recipients into active members of the labor market via deliberate and realistic plans. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday received the World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, with the Regional Director for Eastern Countries and the Director of the World Bank in Iraq.According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with his guests cooperation prospects in major strategic projects, reforms in the banking sector, projects to uphold the private sector and combat climate change.The meeting touched upon joint programs to target unemployment and improve social welfare."They also discussed the establishment of the Iraq Reform, Recovery, and Reconstruction Fund (I3RF)," the readout said.The prime minister said that government prioritizes the citizens' social and economic needs and seeks to transform low-income groups from welfare recipients into active members of the labor market via deliberate and realistic plans.

