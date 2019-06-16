Home › Iraq News › US-Backed Kurds Collaborating with Mossad to Spy on Regional States

US-Backed Kurds Collaborating with Mossad to Spy on Regional States

2019/06/16 | 11:15







He added that these forces have been transferred to Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region to be later sent to occupied Palestine, noting that their training comes under a plan named 'Kurdistani Mossad' in Northeastern Syria.







The source said that their mission is focused on recruiting mercenaries for Mossad in the regional states to gather intelligence for Israel.







Ties between the Syrian Kurds and Israel in Syria surfaced the media earlier this year.







Sources said in April that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stationed in Deir Ezzur had exchanged Eastern Syria's oil in lieu of receiving American and Israeli arms and military equipment.







"A military convoy comprising 70 trucks carrying military and logistic equipment (made in the US and Israel) has been dispatched by the US-led coalition from Iraq to Syria," the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.































