GardaWorld keeps $1.2bn Baghdad Embassy Contract

2022/12/12 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Virginia-based security firm SOC LLC has failed in its attempt to challenge the awarding of a $1.2-billion contract for security services at the US embassy in Baghdad to rival GardaWorld.According to a decision from the US's Government Accountability Office (GAO), four proposals were received for the work, and the Department of […]

