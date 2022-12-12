2022/12/12 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Prime Minister, Mr.Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, has chaired a meeting this week discussing the sea water desalination project in Basra Governorate.During the meeting, they discussed "the acceleration of contracting and financing mechanisms." The Prime Minister affirmed the government's intention to involve reliable international companies in the implementation of the project.[…]

read more Iraqi PM pushes Basra Desalination Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.