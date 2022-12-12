Officer shot dead in a raid on an Asayish headquarters in Duhok

2022/12/12 | 14:46 - Source: Shafaq News



The source said that the assailant was eventually shot dead but did not disclose the motives of the attack. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A member of Kurdistan's Internal Security Forces (Asayish) was reportedly killed when a gunman raided their headquarters in Duhok earlier today, Monday.A source told Shafaq News Agency that an "Arab armed person" managed to enter the Asayish headquarters in Duhok and shot dead one of the officers."Another officer was injured in the attack," the source added.The source said that the assailant was eventually shot dead but did not disclose the motives of the attack.

Sponsored Links