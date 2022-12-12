Al-Araji to Japan's ambassador: Terrorism remains a threat to the entire world

2022/12/12



Matsumoto praised Iraq's pivotal role in West Asia's politics, stressing that its stability translates into the stability of the entire region (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Terrorism continues to jeopardize the entire world, Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji said in a meeting with Japan's ambassador to Baghdad, Futoshi Matsumoto, earlier today, Monday.According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Araji discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Iraq and Japan and the latest developments in the security and political situation in the country and the region.Al-Araji said that terrorism is still a threat to the entire world, laying emphasis on intelligence and security cooperation in order to maintain the world's security and dry the financial and logistic resources of terrorism.The National Security Advisor asserted that Iraq has managed to defeat terrorism and hindered the terrorists from achieving their goals.The Japanese diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the new Iraqi government, wishing it success in its mission.Matsumoto praised Iraq's pivotal role in West Asia's politics, stressing that its stability translates into the stability of the entire region

