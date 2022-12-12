PM al-Sudani Receives Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq

2022/12/12 | 17:12 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a readout issued by his office, the prime minister praised the peaceful coexistence among the Iraqis as the mainstay of civil peace and constructive citizenship that upholds the security and stability of the country.



The prime minister said that Christians played a major role in the cultural heritage of Iraq and the diversity of the Iraqi community, the readout said.



"The prime minister pledged to provide facilities for a set of issues raised during the meeting," the readout concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani received the Chaldean Patriarch in Iraq and the world Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad on Monday.According to a readout issued by his office, the prime minister praised the peaceful coexistence among the Iraqis as the mainstay of civil peace and constructive citizenship that upholds the security and stability of the country.The prime minister said that Christians played a major role in the cultural heritage of Iraq and the diversity of the Iraqi community, the readout said."The prime minister pledged to provide facilities for a set of issues raised during the meeting," the readout concluded.

Sponsored Links