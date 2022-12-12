Asayish confirms: deadly raid in Duhok was a terrorist attack

2022/12/12 | 17:28 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A raid on the headquarters of the Asayish forces in Duhok has been deemed a terrorist attack, an official statement confirmed on Monday.
Earlier today, an armed person identified as an "Arab" raided the headquarters of the Asayish directorate in Duhok and killed an officer.
Another officer was injured in the attack, a source told Shafaq News Agency.
