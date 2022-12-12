Three terrorists killed in an airstrike near the Hemrin lake: source


Three terrorists killed in an airstrike near the Hemrin lake: source
2022/12/12 | 19:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Three members of an Islamist extremist group were reportedly killed in an airstrike near the Hemrin lake in Diyala on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi warplanes carried airstrikes on sites used by the terrorists as hideouts near the lake.

"The initial death toll is at least three terrorists," the source said.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links