Iraqi MP: US, Turkey Plotting to Dissolve Hashd Al-Shaabi

2019/06/16 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior member of the Iraqi parliament revealed the US and Turkey's plots and attempts to dissolve Hashd al-Shaabi with pressures on Iraq's government after the popular forces regained control over Iraq's borders with Syria.The Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website quoted Odai Awad as saying on Saturday that the US is pressuring Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to force him act against Hashd al-Shaabi, adding that Turkey is also pursuing dissolution of Hashd al-Shaabi.
He referred to the US embassy's contacts with the ISIL commanders, and said certain regions in Iraq are showing allegiance to the ISIL again in a way that a number of Iraqi security commanders have compared the situation to the situation in 2014.
Awad said that the US pressures started after Hashd al-Shaabi forces retook control over the Iraqi-Syrian borders, adding that at present, some measures are being adopted against Hashd al-Shaabi on the political and international scene in a bid to disturb the public opinion in freed areas.
Iraqi security sources disclosed in 2016 that Washington was exerting pressure on the Baghdad government to end Hashd al-Shaabi's partnership in war against ISIL and dissolve the militia army that has the lion share in the war on terrorism in the country.
"The US government has conveyed the message to the Iraqi government through its diplomats that there is no need to Hashd al-Shaabi forces and their role should come to an end," a senior Iraqi source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told FNA at the time.
