Minister of planning meets with Chinese ambassador to Iraq

2022/12/12 - Source: Shafaq News



A statement by the Ministry of Transport said in a statement that the meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries, and confirmed that Iraq wants to benefit from the Chinese advanced expertise in the field of transport.



Al-Saadawi stressed that he "discussed with the Chinese ambassador several files related to the transport sector to enhance ways of cooperation between Baghdad and Beijing," pointing to "Iraq's desire to benefit from the advanced Chinese expertise and capabilities in this field." He laid emphasis on, "the necessity of openness to all countries of the world, and the convergence of visions, especially in the field of investments and major economic constructions related to transport and trade, which contribute to strengthening the country's economy and reputation.” "Iraq enjoys a geographical location that distinguishes it from other countries, as it connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf, which facilitates the movement of goods and travelers between East and West,” he explained.



For his part, the Chinese ambassador praised the Iraqi positions during the Arab-Chinese summit in Riyadh.



