Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets climb

2022/12/13 | 09:28 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Tuesday.
Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets slid by $0.13, or 0.18%, settling $72.9.
The heavy crude of Basra dropped to $66.04 after losing $0.13, or 0.20%.
Oil rises on U.S.
supply concerns, hopes for returning China demand Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand.
Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.63 per barrel by 0202 GMT, while U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.81.
