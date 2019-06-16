Home › Iraq News › Iraqi parliament follows up on 2014 oil export lawsuit against Kurdistan

Iraqi parliament follows up on 2014 oil export lawsuit against Kurdistan

2019/06/16 | 12:45



BAGHDAD,— Iraqi council of representatives decided to follow up on a lawsuit that was filed by the Iraqi former oil minister Jabbar Alluaib in 2014 against Turkey regarding the oil exports by the Kurdistan Region to the port of Ceyhan.



Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) lawmaker in the Iraqi chamber Bakhtiar Shawis said on his official Facebook page that the Iraqi Council of representatives tasked the Oil, Energy and Natural Resources, Committee, Finance Committee and Legislative Committee on Saturday with following up the lawsuit about exporting oil to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey.



"The issue is an alarming ring, thus the Kurdistan Regional Government should understand and resolve it," Shawais added.























Gorran lawmaker Hoshyar Abdullah visited the federal court in Baghdad and met with the court’s president and members along with three other Kurdish lawmakers in order to follow up on a lawsuit filed by the Iraqi oil minister against the KRG ministry of natural resources.



In June, 2018, the Iraqi federal court held a meeting about a lawsuit filed by the federal former oil minister against exporting oil independently by the Kurdistan Region and called on Kurds to clarify the constitutionality of of its oil exports.



The federal court presided by Madhat Mahmoud debated the lawsuit of the Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi. The federal court characterized the oil exportation by the Kurdistan Region as unconstitutional, according to the former spokesperson for the Iraqi oil ministry Ayas Samok.



The Iraqi oil minister Thamer al-Ghadhban previously called on the Iraqi government to halt the oil independent exports by the Kurdistan Region.



Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.



Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan



