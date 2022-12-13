COVID-19: three mortalities and 411 new cases in Iraq

2022/12/13 | 11:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq logged only 411 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the Ministry of Health revealed.
In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 597 recoveries and three mortalities.
The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the region amounted to 2464786, of whom 2438560 recovered and 25369 passed away.
