KDP embarks on a series of political visits, inside and outside Kurdistan: spokesperson

2022/12/13 | 15:38 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking to reporters in Erbil earlier today, Mohammed said that a KDP delegation will be visiting the leadership of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) tomorrow, Wednesday, "to discuss the current situation in the Kurdistan region and other issues that need to be discussed." The delegation will visit all the parties responsive to the party's initiative, he said.



