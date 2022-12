2022/12/13 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Three farmers have been reportedly injured in a blast of an explosive munition left behind by ISIS militants in Kirkuk.A source told Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday that the three farmers unknowingly activated and detonated an explosive war remnant while plowing their land in the south of the Taza sub-district.