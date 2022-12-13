Peshmerga Ministry holds a series of meetings with delegations from the Global Coalition

2022/12/13 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News



Elsewhere, the Peshmerga's Coordination and Relations Department convened a meeting with the Hungarian military advisory team and the head of the military relations office in the Hungarian Consulate in Erbil.



The department also held a meeting with a delegation from the command of the Italian forces in Iraq.



According to an official statement, the Italians confirmed that they will continue providing advice and training for the Peshmerga forces. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga has held a series of meetings with the US-led Global Coalition in a bid to boost the readiness of the Kurdistan region's military forces and enhance the coordination between its departments, an official statement by the media department said on Tuesday.According to the statement, the ministry organized a set of drills for the infantry forces; some of which deployed live ammunition.Elsewhere, the Peshmerga's Coordination and Relations Department convened a meeting with the Hungarian military advisory team and the head of the military relations office in the Hungarian Consulate in Erbil.The department also held a meeting with a delegation from the command of the Italian forces in Iraq.According to an official statement, the Italians confirmed that they will continue providing advice and training for the Peshmerga forces.

Sponsored Links