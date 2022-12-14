President Barzani: there is an opportunity to address Iraq's problems

2022/12/14 | 12:14 - Source: Shafaq News



Both sides discussed issues of common interest.



According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, Barzani assured his guest the Kurdistan region's support for the new Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, adding, "there is an opportunity to address the country's problems with the support of the parties participating in the federal government." The President also stressed the importance of cooperation and joint action among all Kurdish political parties to address the differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

